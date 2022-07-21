JAMB remits N29bn to FG, says Education Minister

He said the board had also granted over N1 billion to tertiary institutions and expended more than N2billion on capital projects .

Adamu added that the board had reserved N6 billion for its future expansion and as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR ).

He said that the board also provided social services such as funding the freighting and delivery of donated critical hospital equipment to 12 teaching hospitals at the cost of $257,000 and ₦47million.

According to him,the board has continued to serve as a model for public agencies in vision, devotion, transparency and efficiency , yielding enormous goodwill to the government and people of Nigeria.

He pleaded with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other trade unions in the tertiary education sub-sector to call off the ongoing strike and embrace genuine dialogue as solution.

”I urge the leadership of tertiary institutions to partner with the Federal Government in its frantic efforts at restoring industrial harmony into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“It is clear that stable academic calendar is required for quality education and development in Nigeria.

“I also seize this opportunity to appeal to the trade unions in the tertiary education sub-sector to, in the interest of the future of Nigeria, call off the strike and embrace genuine dialogue as solution to our problems,” he said.