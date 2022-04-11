RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

JAMB releases UTME mock results

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released results of the 2022 mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted on April 9.

JAMB made this known in its Weekly Bulletin of the Office of the Registrar, on Monday in Abuja.

“Consequently, candidates who sat for the examination are to visit www.jamb.gov.ng and click on ‘2022 Mock Result Checking’ and input their UTME registration number to access their results,” it stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no less than 175, 000 candidates sat for the examination at JAMB’s 757 centres nationwide.

The Registrar of the board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, who spoke to NAN after the Saturday exercise, had expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the exercise nationwide.

Oloyede said that the 175,000 candidates, who wrote the mock examination, were limited to only one session which started between from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

He also assured that the board and all the Computer Based Tests (CBT) centres were ready for the conduct of the 2022 main examination coming up from May 6 to May 16.

NAN reports that a total of 1.8 million candidates were registered for this year’s main UTME.

