RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

JAMB releases results of 2022 UTME mop-up examination

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the recently conducted mop-up examination for 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

UTME candidates writing exam at CBT centres
UTME candidates writing exam at CBT centres

JAMB released the results in a statement by the board’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Read Also

Benjamin said the board had emplaced a user-friendly and simplified process of checking UTME results in line with its desire to adhere to the ease of doing business protocol of the government.

“To check the results of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Mop-Up Examination result conducted on Aug. 6, all a candidate needs to do is to simply send RESULT to 55019.

“This will be done by using the same phone number that he/she had used for registration and the result would be returned as a text message.

“Candidates can also print their result from the board’s website- www.jamb.gov.ng after linking their email address to their profile,” he said.

He said the simplified process would also preclude the exploitation of candidates by shylock business centres and cybercafés that often take advantage of hapless candidates.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alleged 109. 5bn fraud: Court adjourns trial of ex-AGF Idris, others until Oct.4

Alleged 109. 5bn fraud: Court adjourns trial of ex-AGF Idris, others until Oct.4

Kwara Govt. signs minimum wage agreement with tertiary institutions

Kwara Govt. signs minimum wage agreement with tertiary institutions

JAMB releases results of 2022 UTME mop-up examination

JAMB releases results of 2022 UTME mop-up examination

TASCK announces Launch of #Vote4Nigeria Campaign

TASCK announces Launch of #Vote4Nigeria Campaign

BREAKING: Terrorists release 7 more hostages from Abuja-Kaduna train attack

BREAKING: Terrorists release 7 more hostages from Abuja-Kaduna train attack

After commissioning projects, I will start politics - Wike

After commissioning projects, I will start politics - Wike

Why is Wike so important to PDP? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Why is Wike so important to PDP? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

2023: APC promises to place more priority on workers’ welfare in Niger

2023: APC promises to place more priority on workers’ welfare in Niger

Insecurity: Katsina lawmakers plan to meet Masari, Buhari

Insecurity: Katsina lawmakers plan to meet Masari, Buhari

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria

Why we bought N1.15bn vehicles for Niger Republic - FG

Rufai Oseni

AriseTv’s Rufai Oseni apologizes over use of BRT lane

WAEC reverses No NIN, No Exam policy for 2022 WASSE (SolaceBase)

BREAKING: WAEC releases 2022 WASSCE results

Gunmen in Plateau (LindaIkeji)

Gunmen abduct Indians, kill police officers in Kogi