The Registrar announced this on Monday, March 18, 2019, during stakeholders meeting on strategic planning and preparations for supervision and evaluation of administration of 2019 UTME.

Condemning the continuous impersonation in the annual Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) despite different measures adopted by the Board to curb malpractices, Oloyede said JAMB would compile and publish names of impersonators in the past ten years to serve as deterrent to others.

He said: ”We are making arrangements to compile and publish names of all the people that have impersonated in out examinations in the past ten years.

“Some of these people impersonated even when they were already graduates. Some impersonated as undergraduates.

“They impersonated using different names but the same fingerprints. Some of them are now in different high places and by the time we publish these names,those now in high places will be exposed.

The Board’s Registrar also said that JAMB under his leadership has introduced innovations for successful conduct of 2019 UTME.

The exam body has also announced that only candidate that undergo biometric verification would be allowed to write the 2019 UTME.