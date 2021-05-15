JAMB announces new date for 2021 UTME, extends registration deadline

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede said the examination date has been postponed from June 19 to July 3.

Oloyede made this known at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

He also announced that the 2021 Mock earlier scheduled for May 20 would now hold on June 3, adding that the deadline for registration has been extended by two weeks.

With this development, the registration exercise, which 1,134,424 candidates have registered for will now end on May 29.

He said, “Field reports showed a huge improvement in the processes. As of today, 1,134,424 candidates have so far registered.

“Stakeholders undertook on the spot assessment of the CBT centers and discovered lapses which warranted the extension.

“The challenges among other include candidates non-compliance with registration requirements, using wrong format to generate profile code and using multiple phone numbers, among others.”