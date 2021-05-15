RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

JAMB announces new date for 2021 UTME, extends registration deadline

Authors:

bayo wahab

Oloyede announced this at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday.

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)
The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online) Pulse Nigeria

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new date for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Recommended articles

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede said the examination date has been postponed from June 19 to July 3.

Oloyede made this known at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

He also announced that the 2021 Mock earlier scheduled for May 20 would now hold on June 3, adding that the deadline for registration has been extended by two weeks.

With this development, the registration exercise, which 1,134,424 candidates have registered for will now end on May 29.

He said, “Field reports showed a huge improvement in the processes. As of today, 1,134,424 candidates have so far registered.

“Stakeholders undertook on the spot assessment of the CBT centers and discovered lapses which warranted the extension.

“The challenges among other include candidates non-compliance with registration requirements, using wrong format to generate profile code and using multiple phone numbers, among others.”

Oloyede explained that challenges during the registration necessitated the extension and postponement.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Frank Akpan says he killed Iniobong Umoren with a voltage stabilizer

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

7 easy ways to treat premature ejaculation naturally

This bride wore the most unconventional wedding dress on her big day and it was beautiful

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Davido celebrates 1st daughter Imade on her 6th birthday

Actress Iyabo Ojo releases full chat with Yomi Fabiyi after the actor claimed she apologised for cyberbullying him

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

TB Joshua’s daughter gets married to the same man for the third time