RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

JAMB introduces 2 additional subjects to UTME

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has introduced Computer Studies and Physical and Health Education as part of its UTME subjects.

A cross-section of students writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) [thenationonlineng]
A cross-section of students writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) [thenationonlineng]

The board disclosed this in its weekly bulletin released by the Director of Public Relations, Dr Fabian Benjamin, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

Recommended articles

It said that candidates sitting for the UTME could now pick Computer Studies or Physical and Health Education as part of the four required UTME subjects, if they so desire or as dictated by their programme preferences.

The board said that the addition of the two subjects to the existing 23 UTME subjects would commence from the 2022 UTME exercise.

According to the board, the move is to enhance career prospect of students transiting to tertiary institutions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that with the addition, there are now 25 UTME subjects to be written by candidates.

Others are: Agricultural Science, Arabic, Art, Biology, Chemistry, Christian Religious Studies, Commerce, Economics, French, Geography, Government, Hausa, History and Home Economics.

Others are: Igbo, Islamic Studies, Literature in English, Mathematics, Music, Physics, Principles of Accounts, Use of English and Yoruba.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Okorocha says there’s nothing like police brutality in Nigeria

Okorocha says there’s nothing like police brutality in Nigeria

JAMB adjusts 2022 examination timelines

JAMB adjusts 2022 examination timelines

NAFDAC calls for more support for herbal medicine development

NAFDAC calls for more support for herbal medicine development

Akwa Ibom 2023: Gov Emmanuel chooses his Commissioner, Eno as successor

Akwa Ibom 2023: Gov Emmanuel chooses his Commissioner, Eno as successor

COVID-19: NCDC registers 22 additional infections

COVID-19: NCDC registers 22 additional infections

JAMB introduces 2 additional subjects to UTME

JAMB introduces 2 additional subjects to UTME

JAMB spokesperson sues broadcaster for insinuating his PhD certificate was forged

JAMB spokesperson sues broadcaster for insinuating his PhD certificate was forged

Nigerians' #reformIELTSpolicy petition: fact-checking and UK's response

Nigerians' #reformIELTSpolicy petition: fact-checking and UK's response

Civil society organizations, with CDC, bemoans grammatically-flawed and protracted electoral bill

Civil society organizations, with CDC, bemoans grammatically-flawed and protracted electoral bill

Trending

Chicago State University confirms Tinubu graduated from the school

APC leader, Bola Tinubu

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan. [NLCHeadquarters]

Presidency mocks Gov Ortom over unpaid salaries and pensions in Benue

Governor Samuel Ortom