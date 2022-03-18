RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

JAMB discovers 1 million illegal admissions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has discovered one million illegal institutional admissions so far.

The board said this was responsible for the inability of some candidates to obtain their admission letters to qualify them to proceed on the 1 year mandatory National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, or obtain exemption letters.

On Thursday, March 17, 2022, JAMB’s Head, Media and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin, in a statement, said these were illegal institutional admissions conducted outside the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) between 2017 and 2020.

The statement said: “The series of complaints emanated from the frustrations of these students, who are expressing anger at the lack of formal recognition of their degrees by relevant authorities.

Consequently, the Hon. Minister of Education, Mall. Adamu Adamu, out of compassion, approved a final batch of these underhand admissions.

It should be recalled that based on that act of magnanimity, the Board had placed relevant advertisements in three national dailies (Blueprint, Guardian and Vanguard) of 24th November 2021. The same notice was featured on the Board’s website coupled with an easy-to-use Advisory issued to all institutions of higher learning to guide them on how these candidates could be redeemed.

Based on available data, close to one million undisclosed illegal institutional admissions have been disclosed so far. What is, however, surprising is that, as of today, less than 5% of such students’ details had been uploaded on the Board portal by the institutions as required.

It’s even more egregious to note that even among the few that had been uploaded by the schools on the Board portal many of the schools had not correctly keyed in their details.

JAMB urged institutions to immediately upload appropriately the matriculation numbers, names, disciplines, year of graduation and other necessary details of the candidates for the Board to process the candidates’ condonement applications.

