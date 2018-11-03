Pulse.ng logo
JAMB conducts recruitment exams for FRSC candidate

The Registrar of the board, Prof. Ishak Oloyede, disclosed this to newsmen during the conduct of the exercise in Abuja.

JAMB conducts recruitment exams for FRSC candidate (Illustrative) (Daily Post)

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Saturday said it has conducted recruitment examination for about 15,000 candidates of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) across the country.

The exercise, he said, was being conducted at the board’s Computer Based Test (CBT) centres across the country and have so far been reported successful, except for a centre in Taraba.

“There has been no problem; all centres are doing well but at a centre in Taraba, some of their computers malfunctioned but we have ordered an immediate relocation of the candidates to another centre,” he said.

Oloyede reiterated the board’s readiness to deliver a transparent system for all forms of examinations conducted through the CBT system of the board.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, FRSC Corps Marshal, in July said that the corps would recruit additional 4,650 officers and procure new operational vehicles to improve road safety management in the country.

According to him, the corps will employ the best in road safety management in the second part of the year.

A NAN correspondent who visited one of the centres at Bwari Abuja, reports that two alleged imposters were apprehended by security agents at the centre while trying to access the examination with same printout which had the same seat number.

One of them, Apeh Baba, who spoke to newsmen after being apprehended, said he mistakenly picked his friend’s photocopy of the examination printout from home and decided to attempt to use it.

He however begged to be forgiven for the illicit act, while awaiting to be handed over to the police for further action.

