The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially closed the sale of the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms.

JAMB’s Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the sales of the forms, ended on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

He however, said that online registration for the exam is still ongoing.

He said, “This is because some people earlier bought e-pins for the exams but were unable to register before now, so we are monitoring them online and would avail them the opportunity to register.

” Therefore, we cannot give the exact figure of the registered candidates for now until this is over.

He added that the registration would continue until the board decided.

Meanwhile, JAMB has reportedly postponed the upcoming exam for admission seekers.

The 2019 UTME was earlier scheduled to hold on March 16, 2019.

According to the Nation, the management of the board is currently in a meeting to decide a new date for the examinations.

Pulse ran a check on the exam body’s Twitter handle and there was no information about the postponement on their Twitter page yet.

Days after the reported postponement of the 2019 UTME, JAMB hasn’t announced another date for the exam.