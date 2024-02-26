ADVERTISEMENT
JAMB closes 2024 UTME registration, says mock slips ready for printing

News Agency Of Nigeria

JAMB said that almost two million candidates had so far, successfully registered for the 2024 examination.

JAMB examination (Credit:BodexNG)

The board made this known in its Weekly Bulletin of the Office of the Registrar in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the 2024 exercise began on Monday, Jan.15, in over 700 Computer Based Tests (CBT) centres nationwide.

JAMB said that almost two million candidates had so far, successfully registered for the 2024 examination and a total of 260, 249 candidates indicated interest to sit for its mock examination.

The optional mock UTME, it further said, was scheduled to hold on Thursday, March 7.

“Those who have registered to sit for the 2024 UTME mock are to proceed to print out their mock notification slips from Tuesday, Feb. 27.

“The notification slips indicate the candidates’ registration number, venue, time and date of the examination and other necessary instructions.

“It is imperative for the candidate to be aware of these vital pieces of information which are necessary for their participation in the examination,” the board said.

JAMB further added that candidates could print the slips from anywhere they found convenient access to the internet.

“Candidates are to visit www.jamb.gov.ng, click on e-facility and print their slips,” it added.

NAN reports that the 2024 UTME is scheduled to hold from Friday, April 19 to Monday, April 29 at its accredited CBT centres nationwide.

