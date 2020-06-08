The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has asked candidates who sat for the 2020 Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME) to print their result slips.

The exam body announced this on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in its weekly bulletin released by Dr Fabian Benjamin, the board’s Head of Media and Information.

As stated in the bulletin, JAMB said the results earlier made available through text messages to candidates can now be printed from the board’s website on request.

The bulletin reads, “All a candidate needs to do after visiting the site is to click on QUICK LINKS, then on ‘E-Facility’ where the candidate would be required to provide his/her registration details and the result notification slip would be displayed for printing.

“The printing of the result notification slip is free as it is different from the original result slip that comes with the candidate’s picture.

“Candidates can print their result notification slip anywhere in the country even from the comfort of their homes once there is internet access.

“The board has, until now, restricted the printing of result notification slips and had made it available to candidates only through SMS to avoid anxiety on the part of candidates as well as prevent clustering at cyber cafes with the attendant risk of COVID-19 contagion all in a bid to print result notifications.”