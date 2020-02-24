Iheme disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abakaliki.

She listed the approved CBT centres to include Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, ICT Complex, Uwana, Afikpo, Annunciation ICT Centre St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Kpirikpiri in Abakaliki and Comprehensive School of Management and Technology, Abakaliki.

Other centres are College of Education, Ikwo, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, School of Health Technology, Ezzamgbo, Twelve Apostles College, Ndiabo-Ishiagu, Sharon in Izzi Local Government and West Gate Cityhub, Abakaliki.

She said that each of the centres had a capacity to accommodate between 200 and 220 candidates for a section of the exam noting that each section would last two hours while a centre was expected to sit for three sections each examination day.

“Centres in some South-East states such as Imo, Enugu and Anambra have 250 capacity centers but due to the peculiar nature of Ebonyi, centres in the state would accommodate between 200 and 220 candidates per a section.

“The body is set and fully prepared for the conduct of the examination which we anticipate will commence on March 14 and only students duly accredited will be allowed entry into the exam hall,” she added.

She said that the pre-UTME recently conducted by the board was to equip candidates with knowledge of the exam and also test-run facilities at the accredited CBT centres.

“The pre-UTME or mock examination conducted by the exam body was optional and written by candidates who indicated interest while filling their examination entrance form.

“The idea is to allow the candidates have a fore-knowledge of how the examination which is computer based looks like because some of them are not computer literate.

“We also used the opportunity to test-run installations in these centres including sets of computers, internet connection, CCTV among others which will be deployed during the examination.

“Each of the centres has about 20 additional back-up computers in case of breakdown of any of the computers and also back-up generating set to supply power,” Iheme said.