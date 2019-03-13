The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has rescheduled the conduct of 2019 Unified Tertiary (UTME) to begin on Thursday April 11, 2019.

The mock exam which was earlier scheduled to hold on March 23 has now been shifted to hold on Monday, April 1, 2019.

JAMB’s Head of Media, Dr. Fabian Benjamin announced the new dates for the mock exam and the 2019 UTME in a statement on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Abuja.

The statement reads: “The Board has scheduled to conduct the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) from Thursday, 11th April, 2019.

‘’Candidates are to begin the printing of the 2019 UTME notification slips from Tuesday, 2nd April, 2019. Candidates can print their slips anywhere.

“All candidates who registered for the 2019 UTME are to ensure that they print their examination notification slips before the day of the examination as no excuses would be entertained.

‘’The public should note that the Board would not reschedule examination for any candidate.

“Also the rescheduling of the mock examination to April was due to certain circumstances beyond its control.

“Candidates who had indicated interest in taking part in the mock examination during registration and have printed their mock examination notification slips not to reprint another one.

“All the details on the slips remain the same except the examination date which is now 1st April, 2019.

“Nigerians would recall that the Board had closed the sale of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry application document on Thursday, 21st February, 2019.

‘’At the close of the sale and subsequently close of registration portal, it was discovered that 41,063 candidates created profile and procured either UTME or DE ePINS but were unable to complete their registration formalities after initiating the process.

“In view of this consideration the Board has opened the registration portal effective from Wednesday 13th March, 2019 for all candidates with either UTME or DE ePINS to complete their registration formalities.

“The portal would be closed on Friday, 15th March, 2019 by 12 midnight.

“This opportunity is for only candidates who had created profile and procured UTME or DE ePINS before the close of registration portal as the sale of ePINS had since been closed.

“Please endeavor to register before Friday midnight if you are holding any of the ePINS (UTME/DE.”