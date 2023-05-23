The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

JAMB announces direct entry registration closes May 30

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 2023 DE registration which commenced in February, was extended for all desiring candidates to register.

A cross-section of students writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) (image used for illustration) [The Nation]
A cross-section of students writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) (image used for illustration) [The Nation]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by the board’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Benjamin said the 2023 DE registration which commenced in February, was extended for all desiring candidates to register.

He said it was later suspended to facilitate the incorporation of certain safeguards designed to enhance the sanctity of the exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benjamin said the 2023 DE registration is unique among many others.

He said it came with some features to enhance the board’s capacity to permanently address those loopholes, hitherto being exploited by some vested interests.

"It is therefore, not at all surprising to witness the surge in the number of candidates in one or two of our offices.

"The new regime which has exposed the quantum of cases of falsifications and other infractions in the DE value chain," he said.

He said the exercise had enabled the board to capture only deserving candidates, with only pockets of outstanding candidates remaining in a couple of board’s offices particularly in Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesman said that the board had adopted a scheduling system, where candidates are allocated to specific days for their registration to preclude any further incidence of overcrowding.

He said the board was aware of unwholesome actions of some tutorial centres and some desperate parents, conniving with some A level tutorial centres to perpetrate acts inimical to the education sector and national interests.

He said the board would not hesitate to impose appropriate sanctions on any A level awarding institutions found wanting.

"All A level institutions are enjoined to be vigilant as there are deliberate intentions by desperate candidates to compromise their operations.

"All genuine aspiring candidates, who are yet to register for the exercise are urged to register as the board would not entertain any further extension," he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Inuwa Yahaya assumes chairmanship of Northern Governors Forum

Inuwa Yahaya assumes chairmanship of Northern Governors Forum

Buhari claims not to know Second Niger Bridge would be named after him

Buhari claims not to know Second Niger Bridge would be named after him

Why Seun Kuti's release has been delayed

Why Seun Kuti's release has been delayed

Anambra's average monthly IGR rises from ₦‎1.5 billion to ₦‎2 billion

Anambra's average monthly IGR rises from ₦‎1.5 billion to ₦‎2 billion

Family of separated conjoined twins happy to get ₦‎36m operation for free

Family of separated conjoined twins happy to get ₦‎36m operation for free

Buhari honours Super Eagles, allocates promised housing to 22 members

Buhari honours Super Eagles, allocates promised housing to 22 members

Senate approves Abike Dabiri-Erewa's reappointment as Chairman of NIDCOM

Senate approves Abike Dabiri-Erewa's reappointment as Chairman of NIDCOM

Buhari claims proudly that Nigerians loved his deliberate policies

Buhari claims proudly that Nigerians loved his deliberate policies

Makinde dissolves executive council, terminates all political appointments

Makinde dissolves executive council, terminates all political appointments

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Police detain officers caught brutalising Okada man in viral video. [NAN]

Lagos CP detains officers for brutalising Okada man in viral video

the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has commenced sitting over the petition filed against the electoral victory of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Court of Appeal]

These 5 tribunal judges will decide petitions against Tinubu

Otunba Subomi Balogun died in a London hospital on Friday, May 19, 2023 [Business Day]

BREAKING: FCMB founder Subomi Balogun dies at 89