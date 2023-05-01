The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Jamaica is considering visa on arrival for Nigerians

Samson Toromade

Nigeria and Jamaica have enjoyed a great diplomatic relationship over the past decade.

2016's 'A Trip to Jamaica' is one of Nollywood's highest-grossing films, and is an exhibition of the growing relationship between Nigeria and Jamaica [IMDB]
2016's 'A Trip to Jamaica' is one of Nollywood's highest-grossing films, and is an exhibition of the growing relationship between Nigeria and Jamaica [IMDB]

Recommended articles

The review affects citizens of several other countries too, according to the Caribbean island nation's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Leslie Campbell.

The official said, during a town hall event in Lagos on Saturday, April 29, 2023, that the review process may be concluded soon.

"It's something which is under consideration. Last year, when the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, was in Jamaica, I had that discussion with him and gave him my undertaking that it will be looked at.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You can be rest assured that you'll have an outcome really soon," he said.

Jamaica's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Leslie Campbell, was a guest of honour at the town hall event in Ikoyi, Lagos [Jamaica Information Service]
Jamaica's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Leslie Campbell, was a guest of honour at the town hall event in Ikoyi, Lagos [Jamaica Information Service] Pulse Nigeria

Colonisation by Britain is a common thread between Nigeria and Jamaica, and both share cultural ties as a result of enslaved Nigerians forcefully taken to the Caribbean to work on plantations.

Both countries have enjoyed a great relationship over the past decade and held bilateral talks on trade, investment, cultural exchange and technical cooperation.

According to the Jamaican High Commissioner to Nigeria, Esmond Reid, there's a huge traffic of Nigerians who apply for and secure students' and work visas to Jamaica annually.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also gave assurances at Saturday's town hall event that Jamaica will continue to provide the framework for making the visa process as seamless as possible for Nigerians.

If Jamaica's overhaul improves visa access for Nigerians, it would marginally boost the limp status of a passport that's statistically one of the weakest in the world.

The Nigerian passport grants visa-free access to less than 50 countries [Getty]
The Nigerian passport grants visa-free access to less than 50 countries [Getty] Pulse Nigeria

According to the Henley Passport Index, as recently as the first quarter of 2023, the Nigerian passport is only better than 19 other countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The index ranks all passports based on their visa-free access, and Nigerians only have easy access to 46 other countries, a lower score than Djibouti (48 countries), the Democratic Republic of Congo (49), Burundi (49) and Angola (50).

Cameroon (51), Guinea-Bissau (52), Comoros Islands (52), Chad (52), Central African Republic (52), Algeria (52), Niger (53), Mali (53), Egypt (53), Togo (54), and Madagascar (54) also have stronger passports than Nigeria.

Seychelles has the strongest passport in Africa with visa-free access to 153 countries around the world.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ngige tells Obi to leave Labour Day event at Eagle Square

Ngige tells Obi to leave Labour Day event at Eagle Square

UNICAL to reward cleaners, guards, others at 35th convocation

UNICAL to reward cleaners, guards, others at 35th convocation

Soludo is unhappy with ₦30k minimum wage for Nigerian workers

Soludo is unhappy with ₦30k minimum wage for Nigerian workers

Umahi approves ₦10k exit package for Ebonyi workers as he leaves office

Umahi approves ₦10k exit package for Ebonyi workers as he leaves office

Witches, wizards call on Dino Melaye to consult ahead of Kogi election

Witches, wizards call on Dino Melaye to consult ahead of Kogi election

Kidnapped former NBA president Okey Wali freed after 2 Weeks in captivity

Kidnapped former NBA president Okey Wali freed after 2 Weeks in captivity

Jamaica is considering visa on arrival for Nigerians

Jamaica is considering visa on arrival for Nigerians

Doguwa declares Speakership bid while facing murder charges

Doguwa declares Speakership bid while facing murder charges

May Day: Jubilation as Peter Obi shows up at Eagle Square Abuja

May Day: Jubilation as Peter Obi shows up at Eagle Square Abuja

Pulse Sports

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Nigeria knocked off the top by Morocco

U-17 AFCON: Nigeria knocked off the top by Morocco

Steph Curry produces iconic 50-point performance as Golden State Warriors knock out Sacramento Kings in Game 7

Steph Curry produces iconic 50-point performance as Golden State Warriors knock out Sacramento Kings in Game 7

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu (L), wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, before commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war on May 30. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

FG finally explains Nnamdi Kanu's arrest in Kenya

Femi Fani-Kayode [Facebook/Femi Fani-Kayode]

Court transfers Fani-Kayode's ₦‎4.6 billion fraud trial from Lagos to Abuja