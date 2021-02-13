A traditional leader, Oba-elect Korede Bisade-Phillips, the Onipeju of Ilupeju, on Saturday said that the late first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alh. Lateef Jakande instilled the virtues of patience and selflessness in him.

Bisade-Phillips spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos when he paid a condolence visit to the family of Late Jakande who died on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at the age of 91.

The traditional ruler, who is a Trustee of Greater Ilupeju Township Association, headed by late Jakande before he passed, said: “Baba was a father to me. He advised me. He was my best adviser.

“He was the one who taught me how to be patient when he sat me down, and gave me history of so many traditional rulers and Obas in Yoruba land, especially those that had problems like what we had in Ilupeju here.

“He made me understand that with patience, they overcame their problems. He always preached patience to me,” he said.

On Jakande’s contributions to traditional institutions, Bisade-Phillips said that Jakande gave a lot of respect for royal stools and used every power within his legal reach to solve all knotty issues.

According to him, Jakande gave all required support and assistance to traditional institutions whenever he was approached for help.

He added that late Jakande was an exemplary leader, who participated actively in monthly Environmental Sanitation exercise by clearing drains in the community despite being a former governor.

“You will not be surprised that Baba and late Mobolaji Johnson will come out with us every last Saturday of the month for environmental sanitation exercise then.

“We will go round the town clearing gutters and everywhere necessary. We opened up many blocked drains together until recently when the exercise was cancelled.

“As old as he was, he was always up, waiting outside for everyone outside his compound for the community work,” he told NAN.

Bisade-Phillips, who noted that the late ex-governor did so much for Ilupeju, for Lagos State and Nigeria, said that Ilupeju people felt sad to have lost such a special, selfless and contented breed leader.

According to him, Jakande was a good reflection name for people in Ilupeju and he was a super role model for all in the area.

“Baba has been every good thing you can imagine. He was a good example for the community, he was very selfless,” he added.

NAN reports that the remains of the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alh. Lateef Jakande, was interred at Vaults and Gardens Cemetery, Ikoyi on Friday, under strict observance of COVID-19 protocols.

Several dignitaries and clerics from across the country were present at the pre-burial prayers and funeral of the late ex-governor to pay him their last respects.

Jakande, a former journalist, was Lagos State Governor from 1979 to 1983, and later served as Minister of Works and Housing under the military government of Gen. Sani Abacha.

His administration as Lagos State governor left a legacy of massive infrastructure development during his four-year stint, especially through numerous Jakande estates built across the state.

He would also be remembered for his monumental investment in education especially for establishing the Lagos State University (LASU).