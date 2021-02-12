Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos has said that the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande’s legacies as first civilian governor were impactful, outstanding and too numerous for the people to forget his contributions to the development of the state.

Akiolu made the assertion in an interview with journalists after a condolence visit to the family of the deceased on Friday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jakande, popularly called “Baba Kekere” of Lagos, died in the early hours of Thursday, and was buried on Friday evening after a pre-burial prayers.

The Oba, represented by Chief Adesoji Ajayi-Bembe, Obanikoro of Lagos, who led some White Cap Chiefs to the deceased house, described the late Jakande as a selfless leader.

“Late Alhaji Jakande was our father, a very good father. We can see all he did in Lagos. I am a beneficiary of his low cost housing.

“A three bedroom flat then was rented for N6,000. Do you know the value now? I rented my own out and I am getting N750,000 at the moment.

”He has done a lot. We can see all he had done all over Lagos State. He was so fantastic.

“He has done so well for the state. Whatever good thing people are doing in their lifetime will always follow them.

”So, I sympathise with Lagos State and our Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu,” he said.

Jakande, a former journalist, was Lagos State Governor between 1979 and 1983, and later served as Minister of Works, under the military government of Gen. Sani Abacha.

His administration as Lagos State governor left a legacy of massive infrastructure development during his four years in office.

His legacies include the several Jakande housing estates, built across the state, as well as his sterling investment in education.