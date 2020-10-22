Her death was confirmed to newsmen on Thursday in Ibadan by her son, Chief Rotimi Jogunosinmi.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the deceased was sworn-in as Iyaloja of Oyo State in 2008 during the administration of Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala.

Jogunosinmi said the late Iyaloja would be buried on Thursday at her residence.

He appreciated family members, the Oyo State Market Leaders Council and Mrs Odunayo Danjuma, the South-West Coordinator, National Association of Nigerian Traders and Alhaja Risikat Ameringun, the Iyaloja of Ibadanland for their support to his mother.