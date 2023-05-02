Iwuanyanwu’s emergence good omen for Igboland, says Ohanaeze Youth Wing

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Iwuanyanwu recently emerged as the President-General of the organisation, following the death of Prof. George Obiozor.

Speaking at an interactive session with newsmen in Owerri on Monday, the Financial Secretary of the youth wing, Mr Chinedu Arthur-Ugwa, opined that Iwuanyanwu would set the tone for the growth and development of Igboland.

Arthur-Ugwa said that Iwuanyanwu would justify the trust reposed in him by bringing his wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of his duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

He extended the group’s felicitations to Iwuanyanwu and urged him to pursue unity and oneness of purpose for a more united and prosperous Igboland.

He thanked the Imeobi (Executive Council) of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation for its wisdom in choosing Iwuanyanwu for the headship of the group.

“We are grateful to the Imeobi for the successful inauguration of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, a true father, mentor and leader per excellence.

“Ohanaeze youths are convinced that with his pedigree, experience and exposure, we shall achieve the Igboland of our collective dream,” Arthur-Ugwa said.