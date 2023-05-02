The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Iwuanyanwu’s emergence good omen for Igboland, says Ohanaeze Youth Wing

News Agency Of Nigeria

He thanked the Imeobi (Executive Council) of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation for its wisdom in choosing Iwuanyanwu for the headship of the group.

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.
Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Iwuanyanwu recently emerged as the President-General of the organisation, following the death of Prof. George Obiozor.

Speaking at an interactive session with newsmen in Owerri on Monday, the Financial Secretary of the youth wing, Mr Chinedu Arthur-Ugwa, opined that Iwuanyanwu would set the tone for the growth and development of Igboland.

Arthur-Ugwa said that Iwuanyanwu would justify the trust reposed in him by bringing his wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of his duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

He extended the group’s felicitations to Iwuanyanwu and urged him to pursue unity and oneness of purpose for a more united and prosperous Igboland.

He thanked the Imeobi (Executive Council) of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation for its wisdom in choosing Iwuanyanwu for the headship of the group.

“We are grateful to the Imeobi for the successful inauguration of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, a true father, mentor and leader per excellence.

“Ohanaeze youths are convinced that with his pedigree, experience and exposure, we shall achieve the Igboland of our collective dream,” Arthur-Ugwa said.

He further opined that Iwuanyanwu’s inauguration would put to rest all the dissenting voices and proponents of factionalism in the organisation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG to explore alternative funding model for oil, gas industry development – NUPRC

FG to explore alternative funding model for oil, gas industry development – NUPRC

FG plans to recommend ‘African forum of Regulators’ for upstream operations

FG plans to recommend ‘African forum of Regulators’ for upstream operations

Nigeria’s envoy hosts Defence College delegation in Cuba

Nigeria’s envoy hosts Defence College delegation in Cuba

Arewa community condemns call for unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu

Arewa community condemns call for unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu

Iwuanyanwu’s emergence good omen for Igboland, says Ohanaeze Youth Wing

Iwuanyanwu’s emergence good omen for Igboland, says Ohanaeze Youth Wing

Uzodimma commits to welfare of Imo workers, pensioners

Uzodimma commits to welfare of Imo workers, pensioners

Shun party affiliations, work to enthrone better country, group tells Nigerians

Shun party affiliations, work to enthrone better country, group tells Nigerians

Ngige discloses monthly salary

Ngige discloses monthly salary

NEMA warns Kwarans about serious flood threat starting in August

NEMA warns Kwarans about serious flood threat starting in August

Pulse Sports

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Nigeria knocked off the top by Morocco

U-17 AFCON: Nigeria knocked off the top by Morocco

Steph Curry produces iconic 50-point performance as Golden State Warriors knock out Sacramento Kings in Game 7

Steph Curry produces iconic 50-point performance as Golden State Warriors knock out Sacramento Kings in Game 7

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu (L), wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, before commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war on May 30. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

FG finally explains Nnamdi Kanu's arrest in Kenya

Femi Fani-Kayode [Facebook/Femi Fani-Kayode]

Court transfers Fani-Kayode's ₦‎4.6 billion fraud trial from Lagos to Abuja