Iwuanyanwu was a bridge builder committed to Nigeria's peace - Obi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Obi added that Iwuanyanwu was undoubtedly a patriotic Nigerian whose desire for justice, equity and development of the nation transcended tribal boundaries.

Peter Obi and late Ohanaeze Ndigbo President - General, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu [Pulse.ng]
The former governor of Anambra expressed his sadness over the demise of the Ohanaeze president on his X handle on Friday.

Obi said he was a bridge builder who would be remembered for so many positives.

“I am greatly disheartened by the death of an elder statesman and President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

“The devastating reports of his death have left all who knew him heartbroken.

“He was not just a father to many, but a bridge builder who remained committed to the peaceful coexistence of the nation,” he said.

Obi said that Iwuanyanwu was undoubtedly a patriotic Nigerian whose desire for justice, equity, progress and development of the nation transcended tribal boundaries.

“He was one of those revered father figures, who had always given me useful advice.

“He promised me that he would soon be alright to continue with his contributions to the progress of the nation. I continued to pray for his quick and full recovery.

“I sincerely condole with his immediate family, the Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, and the entire nation over the death of this revered patriarch,” he added.

Obi prayed that God should grant us all the fortitude to bear his sad loss and grant him eternal rest.

News Agency Of Nigeria

