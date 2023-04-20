The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Iwuanyanwu emerges as new Ohaneze Ndigbo President-General

News Agency Of Nigeria

Imo State Council of Elders, led by Eze Ilomuanya presented Chief Iwuanyanwu to Gov. Hope Uzodimma, as “the consensus candidate” of the Council to lead Ohaneze.

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.
Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Recommended articles

The National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Enugu on Thursday.

According to him, in line with the doctrine of necessity, the NEC had at the demise of Amb. Obiozor directed the people of Imo State to find a credible replacement for Obiozor for the post of President- General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Ogbonnia added that the Imo State Council of Elders, led by Eze Ilomuanya presented Chief Iwuanyanwu to Gov. Hope Uzodimma, as “the consensus candidate” of the Council to lead Ohaneze.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iwuanyanwu, who hailed from Ikeduru in Imo, had been presented to Gov. Hope Uzidimma for approval to finish the tenure of late Prof. George Obiozor who died in 2022.

He said, “The various reactions from the members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze and from all the organs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide indicate wild jubilations with the news that Iwuanyanwu, the Chairman, Council of Elders, Ohanaeze, has been selected as a replacement for Obiozor who died in 2022.”

He described Iwuanyanwu as a “dynamic, versatile, purpose driven and broad-minded personality of impeccable pedigree”.

“Before now, Iwuanyanwu is one of the finest amongst the Igbo; a philanthropist par excellence, massive employer of labour, robust creative thinker, brave soldier, accomplished engineer, astute business mogul, industrialist and sagacious politician.

“Beyond the above attributes is the general outcry for the prerequisites or the required persona for the Office of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide,”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogbonnia however, pointed out that a president General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, must also detach himself from any governor and should have the courage and moral authority to reproach or condemn a governor or any high office holder who went against the Igbo interest or public norms.

The publicity secretary explained that a President General must also show capacity in many respects and had the courage and convictions to channel Igbo interests to the President of Nigeria without compromises.

“He should place Igbo interest above self interest. He should be large enough or should have the tentacles that will incorporate the Igbo elements in the South South of Nigeria and other sundry places.

“The person must have contributed his quota in diverse forms in promoting the Igbo heritage.

Iwuanyanwu, he said, was the highest employer of labour, at least in the entire East of the Niger, adding that his Foundation had offered scholarships to over 10, 000 indigent students across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that Iwuanyanwu had also donated to universities to create conducive environments for learning; built Churches and other community facilities.

According to him, Chief Iwuanyanwu has held various offices, received many awards and belong to different groups.

“At the Ohaneze Ndigbo, Iwuanyanwu has served as Chairman in the following Ohanaeze Committees: State Creation Committee, Planning and Strategy Committee, Political Committee, Constitution Drafting Committee and currently, the Chairman, Ohanaeze Elders Council.

He thanked the Imo State Council of Elders led by Ilomuanya for the painstaking rigorous procedure in reaching such a landmark decision.

“We also urge the members of Imeobi Ohanaeze Ndigbo to endorse the decision of the Imo State Council of Elders in good faith.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, it is a Eureka, an Igbo rebound and a new beginning for Ndigbo,” Ogbonnia said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pop Culture Meets Politics: Fintiri's references Burna Boy's song in victory tweet

Pop Culture Meets Politics: Fintiri's references Burna Boy's song in victory tweet

Lai Mohammed justifies FG’s treason allegation against Peter Obi

Lai Mohammed justifies FG’s treason allegation against Peter Obi

Kano APC recommends Jibril for Senate President

Kano APC recommends Jibril for Senate President

Iwuanyanwu emerges as new Ohaneze Ndigbo President-General

Iwuanyanwu emerges as new Ohaneze Ndigbo President-General

Fact-Check the Fiction: Misinformation plagues Nigeria's presidential election

Fact-Check the Fiction: Misinformation plagues Nigeria's presidential election

El-Rufai warns of possible terrorist attacks in Kaduna during transition period

El-Rufai warns of possible terrorist attacks in Kaduna during transition period

FG, states, LGs share ₦‎714.629bn for March

FG, states, LGs share ₦‎714.629bn for March

Gov. Oyebanji supports 17 vulnerable indigenes with ₦‎4.7million

Gov. Oyebanji supports 17 vulnerable indigenes with ₦‎4.7million

Buhari did not favour APC in 2023 presidential poll — Mohammed

Buhari did not favour APC in 2023 presidential poll — Mohammed

Pulse Sports

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that petrol subsidy will soon end. (Punch)

FG to begin 40% pay rise for workers ahead of proposed subsidy removal in June

Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola (PM News)

Controversies are his path to success —  Fashola speaks on Tinubu's alleged dual citizenship

The pregnant woman arrested for drug trafficking. [Facebook:NDLEA]

NDLEA arrests pregnant woman, cripple, female undergraduate with drugs

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, President-Muhammadu Buhari with some Chibok girls.

Buhari’s govt ends with 96 Chibok girls still in captivity after 9 years