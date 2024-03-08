ADVERTISEMENT
IWD 2024: Tinubu pledges to prioritise women's welfare, invest in girl child education

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu praised Nigerian women, describing them as a testament to the strength of all women and emissaries of hope and possibilities.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with the National, Zonal, and State Women Leaders of the All Progressives Congress and other Progressive Women stakeholders in the Council Chambers at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, July 13, 2023. [Nosa Asemota]

The president said this in a statement signed by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday, March 8, 2024, to commemorate International Women’s Day.

The statement reads, “The President affirms that in every discipline and field of human endeavour, the standout achievements of Nigerian women have become a testament to the resilience, strength, courage, and ingenuity of all women across the world, as well as a mark of their exceptional quality as emissaries of hope and possibilities.

“President Tinubu notes that the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’, fits well within his administration’s policy initiatives on educating and empowering women, not only through inclusion in governance, but also by ensuring that they remain relevant and unimpeachable voices in the development process across all sectors of the economy.

The President stressed that his administration is focused on providing investments in educating the girl child while fostering inclusive programmes and initiatives that bolster their active roles in the areas of knowledge, science, technology, research and innovation into the future.

