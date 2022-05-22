RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

It's wrong to hold arbitration cases against Nigeria in UK - Jonathan

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has faulted the hearing of arbitrations for the contracts entered by the Federal Government with International Organizations in the United Kingdom.

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan
Former president, Goodluck Jonathan

Jonathan made case for the hosting of such arbitration sessions within Nigeria.

Recommended articles

The former president advocated the position on Saturday in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital, during a launch of the book titled “Arbitration and Dispute Resolution in Nigeria”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the book is written by King Collins Daniel, the Traditional Ruler Abureni kingdom, in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

He also charged the bodies responsible for arbitration or resolving disputes in the country to work hard to ensure arbitration for the government contracts are done in the country for proper understanding.

Jonathan explained that resolving disputes outside the courtroom is short, less expensive and makes people more bound to the terms morally.

According to him: “Let me use this unique opportunity to charge the bodies in this country that are responsible for either arbitration or resolving issues to work hard to ensure that arbitrations are done in Nigeria.

“Because all the contracts the Nigeria government entered with international organisations, arbitrations are always done in the United Kingdom. Can’t we do some of these arbitrations in Nigeria?

“I don’t know why it must be the United Kingdom, why it must be outside Nigeria, I think we need to work hard, so that some of these things will be done here in Nigeria.

“As non lawyers, we look at issues of resolving disputes in two different ways, one that takes place in the courtroom and one that takes place outside the courtroom.

“We think that society is so complex, going to court for judges to settle our disputes solved all our problems because judges decide based on the facts presented to them, that is why people still get back home and start fighting.

“More especially issues like land cases and Chieftaincy cases, so I believe solving disputes outside the courtroom will be a better and shorter way than going through court processes,” he said.

The author of the book and Olila-Ebhugh of Abureni kingdom, King Daniel, said he used his experience as a legal practitioner, law teacher and a traditional ruler to write the book, to help the society on how to resolve issues properly and permanently.

According to him, dispute resolution is a key because in every society, there is bound to be dispute and the way the dispute is resolved to the satisfaction of every party brings lasting peace in the society.

King Charles Owaba, the Paramount Ruler of Ogbia Kingdom, said that the traditional institution was the fundamental arbitration and dispute resolution system in Nigeria.

He commended the author for putting pen and book together to come up with such work, to settle disputes without the court.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Evil, politics can’t divide Nigeria – Tinubu

Evil, politics can’t divide Nigeria – Tinubu

It's wrong to hold arbitration cases against Nigeria in UK - Jonathan

It's wrong to hold arbitration cases against Nigeria in UK - Jonathan

CAN kicks as irate youths cause chaos in Bauchi over blasphemy allegation

CAN kicks as irate youths cause chaos in Bauchi over blasphemy allegation

Tinubu, Osinbajo have questions to answer on Alpha Beta – Bode George

Tinubu, Osinbajo have questions to answer on Alpha Beta – Bode George

2023 Presidency: Adesina's decline is another act of great leadership

2023 Presidency: Adesina's decline is another act of great leadership

Kumuyi cancels planned South-East crusade after IPOB warning

Kumuyi cancels planned South-East crusade after IPOB warning

Emefiele: Why CBN governor’s refusal to step down for the presidential race is no surprise [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Emefiele: Why CBN governor’s refusal to step down for the presidential race is no surprise [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Gov Lalong 'll replace me in Senate, says Plateau senator Dadu'ut

Gov Lalong 'll replace me in Senate, says Plateau senator Dadu'ut

2023: Gov Lalong says Amaechi will reap from Plateau because he made him governor

2023: Gov Lalong says Amaechi will reap from Plateau because he made him governor

Trending

Deborah’s parents say their children won’t attend school again

The parents of the student, Deborah who was lynched by her colleagues over blaspheming of Prophet Muhammad (Punch)

UPDATED: Many feared killed as explosion rocks Kano

Many feared dead in Kano as explosion rocked the city on Tuesday morning (Punch)

Rampaging youths burn houses, injure pastor over 'blasphemy' in Bauchi

Illustrative photo of irate youth [sundiatapost]

Deborah: Police declare suspects seen in viral video wanted

Deborah: Suspects seen in viral video declared wanted. (PG)