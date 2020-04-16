Speaking with newsmen in Ilorin on Thursday, Razaq explained that revealing the identity of a COVID-19 patient would be unethical.

He advised residents of the state against spreading and listening to fake news and rumours, adding that there were some people bent on misinforming the public in order to discredit the government.

Razaq noted that the two new reported cases were part of the samples sent for testing previously, adding that the state currently had four confirmed cases of COVID- 19.

The commissioner also said Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq had made available all necessary provisions to protect health workers in the state.

He also explained that the total lockdown in the state was to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The commissioner reiterated that the COVID- 19 was real saying “ the virus is real and there is a need to maintain good personal hygiene.”

“This is very important and if we notice symptoms like difficulty in breathing and sneezing uncontrollably among others, we should call the following numbers- 09062010001, 09062010002,” Razaq added.