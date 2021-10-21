Odumosu's remarks were made at the Lekki toll gate venue of the protest in Lagos, in the wake of the manhandling and harassing of journalists and protesters by stern-looking and heavily fortified police officers, who made a show of beating and hauling persons into a locked van.

"If it's our normal behaviour, almost all of them (police officers) would have brutalized everybody," Odumosu said, adding that the force is changing and that some officers are youthfully exuberant, ignorant and inexperienced.

"But in a family, somebody can do that (go overboard)," he said.

He also added that it was wrong of police officers to prevent an AriseTV crew from deploying drones to cover the car procession protest.

"Any tool that the journalist needs to use to do his professional calling is allowed," Odumosu said.

Police had previously deployed teargas canisters to disperse the protesters.

The convoy memorial marked the one-year anniversary of the viral anti-police brutality protests of October 2020.