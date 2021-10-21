RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'It's normal behaviour for police to brutalize people,' says Lagos Police Commissioner Odumosu

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The police boss offered his apologies to anyone who had been brutalized by officers at the venue.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu [LSPC]
Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu [LSPC]

Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, apologised for the excesses of police officers during the anti-police brutality memorial protest of October 20, 2021, adding that it is in the DNA of the Nigerian Police to brutalize and dehumanize.

Recommended articles

Odumosu's remarks were made at the Lekki toll gate venue of the protest in Lagos, in the wake of the manhandling and harassing of journalists and protesters by stern-looking and heavily fortified police officers, who made a show of beating and hauling persons into a locked van.

"If it's our normal behaviour, almost all of them (police officers) would have brutalized everybody," Odumosu said, adding that the force is changing and that some officers are youthfully exuberant, ignorant and inexperienced.

"But in a family, somebody can do that (go overboard)," he said.

He also added that it was wrong of police officers to prevent an AriseTV crew from deploying drones to cover the car procession protest.

"Any tool that the journalist needs to use to do his professional calling is allowed," Odumosu said.

Police had previously deployed teargas canisters to disperse the protesters.

The convoy memorial marked the one-year anniversary of the viral anti-police brutality protests of October 2020.

On October 20, 2020, young Nigerians protesting decades of police brutality and extortion under the #EndSARS banner, were shot at by soldiers who had been ordered to enforce a hurriedly declared curfew.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Single mother of 9 children sentenced to death despite her cry for mercy

Single mother of 9 children sentenced to death despite her cry for mercy

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Lagos Police boss Odumosu apologises, frees arrested #EndSARS protesters, journalists

Lagos Police boss Odumosu apologises, frees arrested #EndSARS protesters, journalists

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

Young Nigerians hit streets of Lagos, Abuja for #EndSARS memorial

Young Nigerians hit streets of Lagos, Abuja for #EndSARS memorial

Kuami Eugene reportedly throws plush birthday party for his house help, Mary (PHOTOS)

Kuami Eugene reportedly throws plush birthday party for his house help, Mary (PHOTOS)

5 ways to have more mind-blowing sex in your relationship

5 ways to have more mind-blowing sex in your relationship

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Trending

Lagos Police boss Odumosu apologises, frees arrested #EndSARS protesters, journalists

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu [LSPC]

Young Nigerians hit streets of Lagos, Abuja for #EndSARS memorial

An #EndSARS protester arrested in Lagos on October 20, 2021

'If you must protest, do not block roads,' Police warn #EndSARS activists

L-R: Commander, 9 Brigade, Ikeja Army Cantonment, Brigadier General Etsu Ndagi; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; State Commissioner for Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu; Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft, Apapa, Commodore Ibrahim Aliyu and Commander, 651 Base Services Group, Ikeja, Air Commodore Sunday Makinde, during a media briefing after the State Security Council meeting at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. (twitter.com/@Mr_JAGs)

House of Reps says N134 billion NASS budget is too small

L-R: Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; and President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]