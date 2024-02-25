It's crucial for Nigerians who schooled abroad to return home - Makinde

Makinde said this during an education conference tagged, “International Study Abroad Fair’ 2024 ( ISAF),” held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, on Friday.

The governor was represented at the event by the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abdulwaheed Adelabu.

He urged the federal and state governments and the private sector to come up with robust measures and workable plans towards combating the ‘japa’ syndrome and brain drain among the nation’s youths.

ADVERTISEMENT

Makinde also emphasised the importance of creating a conducive educational environment for young Nigerians to thrive in their pursuit of academic skills.

“There is nothing wrong with Nigerians seeking foreign education but it is imperative that they return home to put such acquired skills to use in the development of the country,” he said.

The governor, while mentioning some of his administration’s achievements in the education sector, advocated initiatives such as improving infrastructure, investing in education and skills development, and job opportunities to retain talents within the country.

The chief host of the conference, Tolu Eledan, said the event was organised to change the narrative about international education.

Eledan explained that ISAF 2024 was packaged in two parts; namely the International Education Conference and Study Fair.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the essence was to equip young Nigerians aspiring to study abroad with the requisite knowledge “to guide them through the process.