It's better to hustle with ASUU than face war, racism abroad - Shehu Sani

Sani said this on his Twitter account on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

The Senator stated that students “dying to study abroad” would do better to “stay at home” and endure the incessant strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Sani's comment appears to be a reaction to the plight of Nigerian students who are currently trapped in Ukraine due to the ongoing war instigated by Russia.

The Russian invasion has caused destabilisation in Ukraine and many people have been forced to flee their homes in search of safety in neighbouring countries.

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, the National Association of Nigerian Students in Ukraine sent an SOS to President Muhammadu Buhari pleading with him to evacuate them from the crisis-hit country.

Consequently, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said the following day that the FG is concerned with the safety of the 5600 Nigerian students stranded in Ukraine.