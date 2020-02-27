The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, David Lyon has reacted to the ruling of the Supreme Court on the November 16 governorship election in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Lyon the winner of the election in the state, but on the eve of his inauguration, the apex court sacked him on the ground that his running mate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo presented forged documents to INEC.

Following the court's verdict, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Douye Diri was sworn-in as governor of the state on Friday, February 14, 2020.

Meanwhile, the APC had asked the Supreme Court to review its judgement on the sack of Lyon, but the court struck out the party’s petition on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, saying the APC's application was an abuse of judicial process.

While reacting to the judgement, Lyon in a statement on Thursday, February 27, 2020, said he accepted it in the interest of peace and the development of the state, TheCable reports.

(Left) The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole had earlier asked INEC to conduct a fresh governorship election in Bayelsa state after the Supreme Court nullified the election of his party's candidate, David Lyon (Right) on February 14, 2020. (TheCable)

The APC candidate appreciated the support of his party leadership, supporters and Bayelsans, saying they have a right to think that it was a case of judgment without justice.

He, however, urged them to shun “all forms of violence or any conduct that threatens the peace and development of our state”.

He said, “I am aware of the extent to which this decision has further dashed the hope of Bayelsans as it upturned the democratic mandate of the Bayelsa electorate.

“I hereby unequivocally state my decision to accept the Supreme Court verdict however distressing as it is.

“I wish to appeal to my party faithful, my supporters, all Bayelsans and all lovers of peace and justice to accept this verdict and maintain the peace.

“While they have a right to think that this is a case of judgment without justice, I strongly appeal against all forms of violence or any conduct that threatens the peace and development of our state.

“I seize this opportunity to thank the leadership of our party, the All Progressives Congress at the National, State , local Government and ward levels for their tenacity in upholding the ideals of constitutional democracy.

“I appeal to all Bayelsans not to shy away from participating in the governance of our dear state for the common good and wellbeing of its people.

“In the same vain, I urge the good people of the state to continue to uphold the dreams of our founding fathers in our aspiration to lead the state irrespective of party affiliations.”

Lyon also expressed his readiness to work with well-meaning Nigerians to bring development to Bayelsa state.