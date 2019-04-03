The baby was already dead when a medical team arrived, an apparent victim of a failed home circumcision which investigators believe was performed by an alleged witch doctor.

ANSA, an Italian news agency, reported that the baby's grandmother was also taken to the police headquarters to answer questions over the infant's death

Sources said the witch doctor that performed the circumcision was arrested after he was tracked down by checking the phone records of the mother and grandmother.

The child's father, whose nationality was not revealed, was reported to have been outside the country when the incident occurred.

The baby's death is coming on the heels of a similar fatality that occurred last week when a five month old baby died after a botched home circumcision allegedly performed by his parents of Ghanaian origin.

Circumcision, the surgical removal of the foreskin, the tissue covering the head of the penis, is usually performed on boys for religious reasons.

Home circumcisions are believed to be rife among Italy's migrant population due to the monetary cost of performing them in hospitals, or the insistence of doctors that babies have to be at least four years of age.