It takes collective action to bring about great change - Tinubu tells Nigerians

“The President congratulates the Muslim faithful and prays that Allah accepts their supplications and acts of obedience,” Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, said in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

Tinubu enjoined Nigerians to reflect on the essence of the occasion, which bears strong meaning and significance for the nation.

The President emphasised that sacrifice and duty were essential ingredients to nation-building, “noting that it takes collective purpose, will, and action to bring about great change.”

He called on citizens to spare a prayer for the nation for continuous peace and stability while working according to purpose in promoting unity, peace, and progress.

“The President acknowledges the sacrifices that Nigerians have made in the past year as his administration sets the nation on a firm pedestal of growth and development.

“President Tinubu affirms that the sacrifices and great expectations of citizens will not come to nought as already propitious outcomes are beginning to manifest with the economy strengthening and vibrancy returning to critical sectors.