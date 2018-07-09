It is time to scrap NYSC

news

Nigeria's Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun has found herself in a bit of disturbing news.

According to Premium Times, on Saturday, July 7, 2018, Adeosun had reportedly skipped the mandatory NYSC scheme and completion of her university education in London.

The article goes on to claim that she forged an exemption certificate many years after her graduation from the University of East London. This is the latest scandal to rock the Buhari administration.

Kemi Adeosun has not yet made a statement concerning these allegations. The Minister of Finance is not the first Nigerian in public service or the first politician to be accused of skipping the National Youth Service Corps program.

Now, if there is undeniable evidence that Kemi Adeosun did not do the mandatory NYSC service, then she should face the punishment , which in itself is outdated and ridiculous which can also be a summary of the NYSC scheme itself.

The National Youth Service Corps was created in 1973 by General Yakubu Gowon after the civil war.

The NYSC was created with a lot of hope and enthusiasm for a country that had come out of a bitter civil war where 2,000,000 people were estimated to have died.

The scheme was meant to foster unity among Nigerians, peace and promote inter-tribal marriages. Later on, the NYSC would help provide teachers for Nigeria's educational system.

45 years after its creation, the NYSC stands as a ruined monument that is irrelevant in these modern times. It is a time-wasting endeavour made mandatory for undergraduates by a nation that has failed to invest in its youth and not given them a hope for the future.

We live in an era where young people barely out of their teens are doing amazing things because the country they live in has given them all it takes to succeed. They are not restricted because of their age rather they are encouraged to fly high as they can because of their youth. If anything is to you hold you back in these countries it is because of the quality of your idea and work ethic.

While young people all over the world are fully engaged in the economy, government and other sectors, young Nigerians are stuck wearing an ugly uniform serving in most likely an underfunded school in some boondock. A precious year is sacrificed to serve a nation ruled by a political elite that destroyed its educational sector.

The NYSC is not only outdated but it also corrupt. The scheme itself is a corrupt institution. You can influence which state you will be posted to if you know the right people and have the right money. The NYSC camps bear witness to the many levels of corruption from the ragtag uniforms to the tasteless food you get served.

When I was in camp, the son of a popular governor in the South-West did not do any of the camp activities. I doubt he was in camp for the mandatory 21 days. To be fair, he is probably one of the few children of the mighty and powerful who stay in camp and do the NYSC service. The children of our lawmakers are most likely to skip NYSC. And that's the truth.

The reasons why NYSC was set up have failed. Tribalism is still a big issue in Nigeria. I know of a family that did not allow its son to marry his girlfriend because she is from Akwa Ibom state. I have heard of many cases of inter-tribal relationships not making it to the altar. Tribalism is deep within the Nigerian society and 45 years of service has done little to reduce it.

I strongly doubt that to be a Nigerian teacher is in the top ten list of a young Nigerian. The educational system is in shambles. Teachers are underpaid. Using fresh graduates as teachers is the same thing as using chewing gum to hide the cracks of a badly constructed building. On a large scale, we are still yet to witness the value of NYSC members serving as teachers.

One flaw I would like to point out about the NYSC is this why wait till young Nigerians are in their 20s for them to serve this country? The principles and values of Nigeria (if we have any) should be instilled from birth. The National Anthem, the pledge hardly mean anything to us. They are just mere words because there is no Nigerian spirit.

I suggest the NYSC should be scrapped. It is a time-wasting effort that is not relevant to modern times. It has also proven that it cannot solve the problem of tribalism.

What we need is a Nigerian orientation where the values and principles are clearly spelt out and taught from primary schools. Let's put back history back in the curriculum. Give the young Nigerians a sense of purpose. Let them start serving the country when they are in primary school. Develop leadership and skill programs that are relevant to the realities of the modern day workplace.

Doing Man O War activities, locked up in a camp and restricting adults from having sex sounds like a Quentin Tarantino film about communist Cuba in the 70s and not the largest black nation on earth in 2018.

Please get rid of NYSC. It's nonsense.