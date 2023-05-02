It is not FG's job to create jobs - Femi Adesina

Speaking on Tuesday, May 02, 2023, in an interview on Arise News Television programme ‘The Morning Show,’ Adesina stressed that the government's job is to create an enabling environment for the private sector to generate jobs.

No promise of 3 million jobs by Buhari

Adesina responded to questions about President Buhari's pledge to create three million jobs per year when he assumed office in 2015.

He clarified that the President did not promise a specific number of jobs but highlighted the percentage of joblessness in the country.

“Did you say three million was the promise? I wouldn’t say he put a figure.

“What I recall was that President Buhari gave the per cent of joblessness in the country. I wouldn’t recall that he gave a specific figure for the number of jobs we are creating. For all you know, that may have come from anywhere.”

Who should create jobs in Nigeria?

Adesina pointed out that creating jobs is primarily the responsibility of the private sector.

“Regard as it may, it is the job and the duty of the government to create an enabling environment for jobs in the country. It is not the government itself that creates jobs. All it does is to create an enabling environment.

“Most of the jobs you need in a country would come from the private sector. As long as you have an enabling environment, it is the private sector that will create the jobs.”