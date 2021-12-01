RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ISWAP kidnaps Borno Govt officials

One of the abducted staff, a driver, reportedly escaped unhurt.

ISWAP kidnaps Borno Govt officials. (Saharareporters)

At least, five officials of the Borno State Government have been abducted by Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The victims, who were supervising the construction of Chibok-Damboa road, were abducted near Wovi, a remote village in Chibok Local Government Area on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

According to Daily Trust, one of the abducted staff, a driver, escaped unhurt.

Confirming the incident, an official of the state government said, “Yes, it is so sad and we are worry about this latest developments.

“The abductions came as a shocker to us. I can confirm to you that they were abducted this morning.”

