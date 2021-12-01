ISWAP kidnaps Borno Govt officials

At least, five officials of the Borno State Government have been abducted by Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).
One of the abducted staff, a driver, reportedly escaped unhurt.
The victims, who were supervising the construction of Chibok-Damboa road, were abducted near Wovi, a remote village in Chibok Local Government Area on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
Confirming the incident, an official of the state government said, “Yes, it is so sad and we are worry about this latest developments.
“The abductions came as a shocker to us. I can confirm to you that they were abducted this morning.”
