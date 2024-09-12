Islamic singer resigns as aide to Kwara Gov, laments collecting 'free salaries'

The singer conveyed his decision in a resignation letter dated September 12, 2024, a copy of which is circulating on social media.

In the letter, Labaeka detailed his frustration with the role, revealing that he had not been given a clear schedule of duties nor was he allowed to perform his responsibilities.

He expressed disappointment over the lack of clarity surrounding his position, noting that he can't continue to draw salaries from the state coffers while he remains inactive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I cannot continue to break that trust by taking a salary for doing nothing,” the singer said.

"I am writing this letter with all sense of humility and gratitude for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Special Assistant, Artiste, in your cabinet.

"Having served in this capacity for a period of 1 year and 7 months, I wish to respectfully tender my resignation,” the letter partly read.

Pulse Nigeria

Labaeka discloses why he accepted the appointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking further, the cleric reminded the Governor that he only accepted the appointment because of the opportunity to showcase his talents, which he regretted not being able to do so.

"Your Excellency, as you may recall, I was offered an appointment to serve as your Special Assistant, Artist, on 6th January 2023. I accepted the offer because I saw it as a call to service and an opportunity to showcase my talents.

“Regrettably, I have not been able to achieve any of these things. Aside from the fact that I don't have a specific schedule of duty, circumstances have not availed me the opportunity to perform my responsibilities maximally," he stated.

He added, “Since my appointment is based on public trust, I cannot continue to break that trust by taking a salary, for doing nothing”.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As an Islamic cleric. it is against my beliefs, and I haven't been at peace with myself. So, I want my salary to be stopped immediately.