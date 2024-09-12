ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Islamic singer resigns as aide to Kwara Gov, laments collecting 'free salaries'

Nurudeen Shotayo

Labaeka expressed frustration with the role, claiming he had not been given a clear schedule of duties or the opportunity to function.

Popular Islamic singer, Ibraheem Labaeka and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq
Popular Islamic singer, Ibraheem Labaeka and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Recommended articles

The singer conveyed his decision in a resignation letter dated September 12, 2024, a copy of which is circulating on social media.

In the letter, Labaeka detailed his frustration with the role, revealing that he had not been given a clear schedule of duties nor was he allowed to perform his responsibilities.

He expressed disappointment over the lack of clarity surrounding his position, noting that he can't continue to draw salaries from the state coffers while he remains inactive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I cannot continue to break that trust by taking a salary for doing nothing,” the singer said.

"I am writing this letter with all sense of humility and gratitude for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Special Assistant, Artiste, in your cabinet.

"Having served in this capacity for a period of 1 year and 7 months, I wish to respectfully tender my resignation,” the letter partly read.

Islamic singer resigns as aide to Kwara Gov, laments collecting 'free salaries'
Islamic singer resigns as aide to Kwara Gov, laments collecting 'free salaries' Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking further, the cleric reminded the Governor that he only accepted the appointment because of the opportunity to showcase his talents, which he regretted not being able to do so.

"Your Excellency, as you may recall, I was offered an appointment to serve as your Special Assistant, Artist, on 6th January 2023. I accepted the offer because I saw it as a call to service and an opportunity to showcase my talents.

ALSO READ: Kwara govt deploys free buses to ease residents’ movement amid fuel price hike

“Regrettably, I have not been able to achieve any of these things. Aside from the fact that I don't have a specific schedule of duty, circumstances have not availed me the opportunity to perform my responsibilities maximally," he stated.

He added, “Since my appointment is based on public trust, I cannot continue to break that trust by taking a salary, for doing nothing”.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As an Islamic cleric. it is against my beliefs, and I haven't been at peace with myself. So, I want my salary to be stopped immediately.

"I am grateful for the confidence reposed in me, and I hope that one day, I will be able to fully utilise my talents for the development of our state.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Islamic singer resigns as aide to Kwara Gov, laments collecting 'free salaries'

Islamic singer resigns as aide to Kwara Gov, laments collecting 'free salaries'

Wike, Ganduje commended for intervention in Rivers APC crisis

Wike, Ganduje commended for intervention in Rivers APC crisis

Sweden offers up to $34k grant for Nigerians, other immigrants who return home

Sweden offers up to $34k grant for Nigerians, other immigrants who return home

Kogi Police arrest 9 in communal crisis after assassination of traditional ruler

Kogi Police arrest 9 in communal crisis after assassination of traditional ruler

Kidnapped Ibadan PDP chieftain regains freedom after Police rescue operation

Kidnapped Ibadan PDP chieftain regains freedom after Police rescue operation

Suspects confess to vandalising Edo armoured cable due to economic hardship

Suspects confess to vandalising Edo armoured cable due to economic hardship

Osun mourns as Owa-Obokun of Ijesaland passes away at 86

Osun mourns as Owa-Obokun of Ijesaland passes away at 86

400 Nigerians deported from UAE arrive at Abuja airport

400 Nigerians deported from UAE arrive at Abuja airport

PHOTO: President Tinubu meets King Charles III to foster Nigeria-UK partnership

PHOTO: President Tinubu meets King Charles III to foster Nigeria-UK partnership

Pulse Sports

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Benedict Akika, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Gunmen kidnap PDP chieftain in Ibadan, Police confirm

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu praises FOCAC for boosting China-Africa trade to $280 billion

Edo declares cholera outbreak, confirms 6 cases [DailyNews24]

Edo declares cholera outbreak, confirms 6 cases

Minister of State for Petroleaum, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri [Twitter:@senlokpobiri]

Oando’s acquisition of Agip will boost Nigeria’s oil production to 2mbpd – FG