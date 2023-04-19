Islamic cleric warns youths against quick-money syndrome

The quick-money syndrome can be seen as a disease or disorder which affects individuals in their views of making or wanting quick money.

It makes individuals seek ways or means, mostly illegal or unethical to generate money.

Sarki gave the advice at the closing of Ramadan Tafsir of Muslim Ummah at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Wednesday in Lafia.

He said that quick-money syndrome was detriment to societal growth, admonishing the youths to be innovative in line with Islamic teachings so as to be independent and contribute to societal development.

Sarki said the holy Qur’an frowns at idleness and unnecessary begging, calling on the people to put on their thinking caps to earn a living instead of depending on assistance.

He also implored the faithful to prioritise girl-child education as a way of empowering women to withstand modern challenges.

The cleric also urged Muslims and other Nigerians to use the Ramadan period to pray for the nation’s unity, peace, progress and development.

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, called on the Muslim community to apply the knowledge from the tafsir in their daily lives.

