The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Islamic cleric warns youths against quick-money syndrome

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Islamic cleric in Nasarawa State, Malam Mohammed Sarki, has decried the rate of quick-money syndrome among Nigerian youths.

Islamic cleric warns youths against quick-money syndrome/Photo used for the purpose of illustration.
Islamic cleric warns youths against quick-money syndrome/Photo used for the purpose of illustration.

He urged the youths to engage in meaningful ventures and be hard working in their interest and for the overall development of the country.

Recommended articles

The quick-money syndrome can be seen as a disease or disorder which affects individuals in their views of making or wanting quick money.

It makes individuals seek ways or means, mostly illegal or unethical to generate money.

Sarki gave the advice at the closing of Ramadan Tafsir of Muslim Ummah at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Wednesday in Lafia.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that quick-money syndrome was detriment to societal growth, admonishing the youths to be innovative in line with Islamic teachings so as to be independent and contribute to societal development.

Sarki said the holy Qur’an frowns at idleness and unnecessary begging, calling on the people to put on their thinking caps to earn a living instead of depending on assistance.

He also implored the faithful to prioritise girl-child education as a way of empowering women to withstand modern challenges.

The cleric also urged Muslims and other Nigerians to use the Ramadan period to pray for the nation’s unity, peace, progress and development.

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, called on the Muslim community to apply the knowledge from the tafsir in their daily lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The speaker, represented by the House Staff Officer, Suleiman Gyabo, also preached peace among Nigerians.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

500 CSOs endorse Yusuf Gagdi to become Speaker of 10th National Assembly

500 CSOs endorse Yusuf Gagdi to become Speaker of 10th National Assembly

FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays for Eid-el-Fitr celebrations

FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays for Eid-el-Fitr celebrations

UK reiterates commitment to free education for Nigerian students

UK reiterates commitment to free education for Nigerian students

Yari distributes 338 cows to Zamfara APC executives for Sallah celebrations

Yari distributes 338 cows to Zamfara APC executives for Sallah celebrations

Sultan directs Muslims to look out for crescent of Shawwal from Thursday

Sultan directs Muslims to look out for crescent of Shawwal from Thursday

Nigerian Army deploys troops in Guinea for peacekeeping

Nigerian Army deploys troops in Guinea for peacekeeping

Chibuisi assumes duty as new MNJTF Commander

Chibuisi assumes duty as new MNJTF Commander

Islamic cleric warns youths against quick-money syndrome

Islamic cleric warns youths against quick-money syndrome

Fintiri receives Certificate of Return from INEC after month-long election

Fintiri receives Certificate of Return from INEC after month-long election

Pulse Sports

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate

Why UK immigration officials detained, harassed Peter Obi at London airport

Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola (PM News)

Controversies are his path to success —  Fashola speaks on Tinubu's alleged dual citizenship

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that petrol subsidy will soon end. (Punch)

FG to begin 40% pay rise for workers ahead of proposed subsidy removal in June

Omoyele Sowore and Peter Obi

There's something suspicious - Sowore reacts to Obi's detainment in UK