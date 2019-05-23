Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku, says state governors cannot do anything to combat insecurity because they have no control over security agencies.

Nigeria has been hit with a wave of insecurity spanning over a year with Taraba one of the states most affected especially with killings in relation to conflicts between nomadic herdsmen and local communities.

While addressing the press in Jalingo, the state capital, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, Ishaku said only the establishment of state police would give governors enough control to be responsible in the fight against insecurity.

The governor urged residents to pray for peace instead, like he does, so that the wave of insecurity will reduce.

He said, "If any governor tells you that he will do anything about insecurity, such a governor is lying.

"As governors, we don't have control over the Police or Army and virtually there is nothing we can do over security.

"We have been calling for the establishment of state police, but nobody seems to consider our position.

"The constitution did not place the security architecture of the country in the hands of Governors.

"I am praying myself for peace and I have also asked the people of the state to pray for peace in the state."

Ishaku was re-elected for a second term in the state's March 9 governorship election and will be sworn in on May 29.