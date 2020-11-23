The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has lost his teenage daughter, Aishah Isa Ali.

The minister announced on his Twitter account that 13-year-old Aishah died on Monday, November 23, 2020.

The minister did not disclose the cause of his daughter's death.

"Inna lil Laahi wa inna ilaiHi Rajiun! My 13-year old daughter, Aishah Isa Ali (Amal) passed away just a moment ago," the 48-year-old tweeted.

Pantami disclosed that Aishah will be buried in Abuja on Tuesday, November 24.