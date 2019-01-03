Slavery, as a business is a scourge that ran the world for longer than it should have. Sadly, it is being mirrored in bits and pieces across the modern world. About a year ago, the report of Nigerians being subjected to slave treatment in Libya broke the scuttlebutt and raked in traffic for websites like Lagos inroads.

In the second half of 2018, upon hearing about the horrible treatment of young Nigerian women in Saudi Arabia, which resulted in a much-publicized death of a Nigerian girl at the hands of her Arabian boss, the National Agency for Prohibiting Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) visited to Saudi Arabia to document the problem and it was discussed on BBC’s “The Witness” podcast.

The problem got so hard, that later in 2018, Pulse Metro reported the escape of a Nigerian maid from Saudi Arabia — she pretended like she was mad. Like the previous times such made news, Nigerians were enraged like a pot of boiling water on a 90’s stove, supported by stones like some of us don’t do worse.

Such hypocrisy…

In some Nigerian homes, maids are treated like slaves, with little access to schooling, substandard wages, and inhumane treatment. Some of them are even raped, some have pregnancies secretly aborted for them by their masters. Even worse, they are treated like dirt and garbage because of their stances and the average Nigerian tendency for classism.

While the business of child trafficking and forced labour still represent booming business for criminal organizations like the Yakuza or the Triad and certain faceless cartels in places like Benin, Nigeria, it is not a rampant as it once was.

Nonetheless, until all forms of slavery are abolished, the fight continues. Until everyone exercises his prerogative of freedom, the world should not rest.

On August 1, 1833, the British parliament passed the Slavery Abolition Act which only became law a year after being passed. This year, we will celebrate the 186th anniversary of that monumental event with incredible joy and happiness while the maids in our home starve and cry themselves to sleep every night from inhumane conditions and severe, degrading treatment.

Slavery did not immediately stop after that prohibitive event, but the gauntlet was laid.

Though it took the world till about year later to stop blaxploitation, a legacy was created. The world realized that exploitation of humanity and human life for monetary gains and indentured servitude was wrong.

What is blaxploitation?

Exploitation of people of darker skin, by robbing them of their fundamental human rights for monetary gain or indentured servitude by another, usually a “master”.

The sad part is that, while certain human beings are vocal about their hate for slavery and how it exploited their ancestors and how it still precipitates the derogation upon black rights, they engage in a form of modern slavery — exploitation of their maids.

How is it modern slavery?

Do you punish excessively through meal deprivation for flimsy reasons as late coming from errands mistakes like breaking plates? Does your maid eat a far more inferior meal to your family despite working the hardest on it?

Does your maid earn derisory wages for working heavy jobs throughout the day? Does your maid, below 18 years old not attend school despite not seeking her consent on it?

Do your children willfully command your maids for little things? Do you beat your maid far more than you beat your naughty and weirdly cultured children for doing things of far lesser importance than your children?

Does your maid dress poorly? Is your maid free to converse with her family members? Is your maid depressed? Does your maid lift her arms up to protect himself/herself whenever you approach her out of fear of being hit?

Do you constantly abuse your maid?

We could go on, but you already get the picture. If you any of these happen in your home, to your maid, you are a modern day slaver/slave master.

You are no better than medieval slave masters. The only difference is that you are of a darker skin tone and you know how Africa suffered from slavery.

In the spirit of the British Slavery Abolition Act becoming effective on August 1, 1834, please fix up.