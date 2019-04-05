News of the execution of the Nigerian and the arrest of five Nigerians in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for allegedly stealing Dh 2.3 million Dinars (N225m) from a Bureau de Change outlet, sparked something of an ethnic war on Nigerian Twitter—the microblogging social platform.

Hours later, a document titled: ‘Africholidays Travel Notification’ emerged from nowhere and suffused the internet.

The document reads as follows:

Nigerian Passport Holders are no longer eligible to 3 months UAE Tourist Visa.

Nigerian Passport Holders are now restricted to 1 month, 96 hours and 48 hours UAE Tourist Visas till further Notice.

Pls Take Note

Thank You

It was all a lie

As it turns out, the screenshot you just read above, was a fabrication.

The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates, Abuja, has shared the following on its Instagram and Twitter pages:

“In light of the press reports published this morning, and alleging that the United Arab Emirates has suspended issuing tourist visas to Nigerian nationals, the United Arab Emirates Embassy in Abuja would like to announce these news are inaccurate, and stresses the importance of getting the news from its official channels”.

Given that there is no smoke without fire, where could this have come from?

Damola, who runs the popular Irinajo traveling, booking, logistics and advisory company, says this is basically the case of a travel agency being clever by half.

In a series of tweets on his page, Damola explains where the hoax emanated from.

“Most of us who do Dubai visas would do almost anything to avoid doing visas for Nigerians. Reason is, no one is certain they will return. Uncertainty! (This is not to overlook Nigerians who are taking giant strides all over the world, in fact, the greater percentage).

“Mind you, we don't even have direct contact/access to the (I think ministry of interior in Dubai) who grant the visas. What we do is to form partnerships with the local UAE companies that have direct access.

“From experience, a lot of Nigerians don't return or they over stay. So the ministry imposed a fine on the companies whose clients don't return/overstay. These companies in turn transfer the fine to us or we get blacklisted.

“So, a lot of companies stopped processing 3 months visas for Nigerians (what are people even going to do there for 3 months). So Nigerian companies are only rejecting a brief that could land them in trouble, not that UAE has closed the doors to Nigerians.

“I contacted Department of Naturalisation and Residency Dubai Immigration helpline who also debunked the rumours. Just yesterday, 16 of my clients including myself were granted 2 weeks visa. Calls to the UAE embassy in Abuja were not answered”.

Essentially, what Damola is saying here is that travel agents wary of getting into trouble if they grant three-month tourist visas to Nigerians, are devising ways to process visas for Nigerians for shorter stays in order to avoid the hammer of the authorities, while passing the buck to the UAE authorities.

So, don’t panic. If you want that three-month visa for a Dubai vacation or anywhere else in the UAE, you can still get one, as long as you come across as honest and trustworthy--or as long as you find that travel agency that is ready to put its business on the line for you.