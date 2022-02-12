Is there really hope for police reform in Nigeria?

It was a protest to end police brutality but rather ironic that such brutality ended up crushing the physical gathering.

The calls for reform in the Nigeria Police has grown ever louder since then, which is putting the men and women in uniforms on their toes to do what is right and proper.

Brutality from the police might be something to scream about but there is something greater within the unit that makes any chance of reform a tall order, and that is corruption.

Corruption within the Nigeria Police is well documented and one of the most common acts by is taking bribes. These folks at almost every opportunity demand for a bribe. Some might be forceful coercion which leads to an act of brutality. For some others, is it just a gentle demand which leads to no altercation at all.

The latter is very much prevalent across the country and one wonders why such has to happen when these are people who should be doing their jobs.

2015 presidential candidate, Remi Sonaiya, recently shared her experience when she was stopped by police officers at a checkpoint.

"Just got pulled over at a police check point: "Ah, we just want to collect food money from our mummy." Where do you even begin from in order to address this total lack of professionalism and self-respect?" Sonaiya said in a Twitter post.

Mrs Sonaiya did not stress on whether she did give the police officers any money but one thing is clear: these personnel are not shy of asking for bribes in any circumstance. That Mrs Sonaiya is a prominent figure of society gives them even more boldness to ask with the hope she will drop something big for them.

Can the police unit be effective with such attitude?

Some argue that it is not the fault of these officers for seeking bribes as they are mostly on meagre salaries with little or no added benefits and incentives that extends even after retirement. Truly this is one of the issues and since it is widespread, it will certainly affect carrying their duties.

If it is such a huge problem, why can't it be addressed within the organisation? There are unions within the police, hence these things can be pushed aggressively. However, it is easier such than done when one considers the political landscape of Nigeria where the president has overwhelmingly sweeping powers along with others in his inner circle. There is also a strong respect for hierarchy within the unit regardless of the attitude or conduct of the superiors. It makes it difficult for anything to be done and a successful challenge to be made.

So where do things go from here? Certainly nowhere for now.

It has to pointed out that the habit of taking bribes among police personnel is not only peculiar to them but is a larger function of the Nigerian society. Corruption exists even down to the family which is the smallest unit of society and since police personnel are a product of the society, they will do things no differently.

For any sort of reform to happen within the Nigeria Police, the society has to first be re-oriented. There has to be more accountability, transparency, credibility, integrity, honesty, trust, respect and all other attributes that define a define a person of good character. That way it will spread across to the men and women in uniform charged with protecting civilians.