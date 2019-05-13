Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has been in the news in the last couple of hours, for all the wrong reasons.

Online news platform, SaharaReporters, alleges that Emefiele and top management of the CBN discussed how to cover-up a N500b fraud.

In an audio released on SaharaReporters’ social media pages, a voice alleged to be Emefiele’s can be heard lamenting: “Ye! I don die!! Where I go see money?”

SaharaReporters specifically mentioned top CBN management staff on the conference call with Emefiele as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele; Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Edward Lametek Adamu; Director for Finance, Dayo Arowosegbe and Special Adviser to the CBN Governor, Emmanuel Ukeje.

From the audio, the conversation went like this:

Emefiele: Edward, can you please step aside.

Edward: Okay Sir.

Emefiele: I am not too happy that Arowosegbe led us like this.

Edward: In fact, that’s what I was asking him. I said we have an impression that we had N500b, he said no. I said but that was the impression until the end of the year.

Emefiele: All along, we all thought we had that but it was very shocking to hear that apparently, it was not 500…you know…That’s the major issue.

Ahh!...Ye! I don die!! Now, where I go see money…?

Edward: What I told them is, let’s look at our income if there is anything we can do around that area, you know, that might be an option. Because now, we are in a very bad situation. He really didn’t give us full information up till the end.

Emefiele: I was like, God, he did a good job..How do I handle this? We have to rack our brain and get something out because we can’t afford it at all, not at this time.

CBN responds

However, in a swift response, the CBN said the conversation involving its top management, had been completely taken out of context by SaharaReporters and edited to fit a pre-determined goal.

The CBN also says “it will pursue every legal means” as it seeks redress.

In a statement sent to Pulse by Isaac Okorafor, Director, Corporate Communications at CBN, the apex bank says; “Contrary to the headline-grabbing narrative that the discussion was about a fraudulent transaction, this conversation - the beginnings of which was omitted to create a different impression - was simply to proffer solutions to a misunderstanding that affected the Bank’s balance sheet”.

According to the CBN, the conversation was about addressing an error in computing and not to cover-up anything.

The statement reads further: “As publicly known, the CBN was approached in 2015 by the National Economic Management Team and the National Economic Council (NEC), chaired by the Vice President, to assist State Governments with Conditional Budget Support, in the aftermath of the significant nose-dive in global oil prices and associated FAAC allocations.

“In order to ensure that ordinary Nigerian workers got their salaries, pensions and gratuities, and that the economy continued to recover from recession, the Bank provided about N650 billion in loans at 9% with a two-year grace period to 35 States of the Federation. These monies were distributed to the States monthly with documented approval of the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Presidency.

“In closing the Bank’s 2018 accounts, external auditors in their Draft Account, erroneously classified about N150 billion of these loans as bad, which negatively affected the Bank’s Balance Sheet and shareholders fund. The selective conversation being circulated was simply a discussion to ascertain why the auditors took that position and next steps to resolving it. Obviously, it soon became clear that a State Government loan cannot be classified as “bad” or “irrecoverable” when the State still exists and getting FAAC allocations.

“The Bank then reached out to the Federal Ministry of Finance and they jointly gave comfort to the auditors who accepted in writing that these monies would be repaid. On this basis, the auditors reversed the negative entry and certified that the CBN’s 2018 accounts were a true reflection of the State of Affairs. Reconciliation of Balance Sheet items are regular conversations amongst Senior Management of many agencies and should not be misconstrued as anything but that. Had the online media which released the selective recordings sought the comments of CBN as required of journalism practice, we would have provided it.

“Clearly those who listened to the audio and can easily ascertain that the conversation had nothing to do with anything fraudulent as purported. The Bank therefore urges all well-meaning Nigerians to disregard this audio and continue to trust that the Bank is doing everything it can to represent their interests in the best possible way.

“Under the leadership of Governor Emefiele, the CBN has always stood for, and vigorously pursued transparency in its stewardship of public resources and policies. NO MONIES ARE MISSING OR STOLEN.

“The integrity of the CBN Governor remains unassailable. He has no account in Dubai or anywhere in the world and would never convert the funds of CBN for personal use. Not in the past, not now and not ever. The use of selective wiretapped conversations of the Bank’s Management, to malign his character and integrity will never stand. The Bank will pursue every legal means to bring the perpetrators to justice”.

About Emefiele

President Muhammadu Buhari recently nominated Emefiele, 57, for a second term in office.

Emefiele was first appointed CBN Governor by former President Goodluck Jonathan on June 3, 2014.

He would become the first CBN Governor to be reappointed for a second term in office since Nigeria returned to democratic governance in 1999.

He succeeded current Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, who had fallen out with the presidency over claims that $20billion had disappeared from the nation’s treasury.

Nigeria’s Central Bank Governors are entitled to one term of five years in office, renewable at the discretion of the president.

Emefiele’s initiatives to retain high interest rates in a bid to protect the nation’s currency, ban importation of certain items that can be produced locally, boost output from farmers by imposing import restrictions on agricultural products and imposing capital controls to shore up the Naira, found favor with Buhari.