Is Bala Mohammed right about Nigeria needing more prayers?(Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

If it was not an irksome sigh, it must have been a raised eyebrow that followed the Bauchi State governor's remarks at the Bauchi Hajj camp.

“We need you to continue to pray for us. The 2023 election is fast approaching and many people have indicated an interest in one position or the other, perhaps because of the progress we have recorded,” the state’s leader stated.

“You may discover that about 10 people are aspiring for only one position under the same party and those in the opposition are also contesting.

“You are not politicians; please pray so that competent persons will be nominated, those with the interest of the state at heart, so that together we can work for the development of our dear state, Bauchi.”

Admittedly, it was a religious gathering anyway, so maybe it was par for the course for those comments to be made.

Be that as it may, the regurgitated calls for supernatural intervention as opposed to putting the right systems in place is a tad frustrating and, frankly, no longer acceptable.

“You are the ones that will pray so that Allah will choose for the people of Bauchi State leaders that have the interest of the state at heart,” the governor remarked. “We need your prayers as religious leaders, hoping that everybody will be allowed to contest.”

It is a widespread malaise that has spread through every sector in Nigeria, where people in a position to implement change choose to cover incompetence with calls for even more prayers.

This flawed way of thinking has eaten into the fibre of many in a country where the people already struggle to think logically and find solutions to a wide range of issues.

Thus, this has brought about a level of unconscious laziness to think by oneself. Rather, the constant hope for change persists with few things turning around. Instead, there is a worrying and continuous decline in the West African nation where calls for supernatural intervention outdo actual hard work and strategic implementation of well-thought-of ideas.

If that is the approach political office holders choose to take in next year’s elections, then there is a sense of business as usual with little or no difference across the board.

Without a doubt, a shame, but one that looks likely as long as prayers remain the go-to rather than any real plan of action.