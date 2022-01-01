Irabor commends troops, members of armed forces for securing Nigeria in 2021

Irabor gave the commendation in his new year message to the troops operating in different theatres and members of the Armed Forces (AFN) on Nigeria on Saturday in Abuja.

The message was made available to newsmen by the Acting Director Defence Information, Air Commodore Wap Maigida on Saturday.

The CDS saluted the men and women of the nation’s armed forces for their loyalty, doggedness, endurance, courage and gallantry in keeping the nation safe and secure.

He said the troops had also displayed uncommon resilience and courage in the face of danger while surmounting the myriad of security threats bedeviling the country.

“In-retrospect, the end of 2021 affords the AFN unique opportunity to remember the sacrifices of its men and women who work in extreme conditions in trenches, in fields and in far-flung places away from the comfort of their loved ones to keep Nigerians safe and secure.

“The AFN has continued to discharge its constitutional mandate of maintaining the territorial integrity of our nation, suppressing insurrection and acting in aid of civil authority to restore order when called upon to do so.

“This is in the light of violent, irregular, complex, and manifestations of contemporary as well as evolving national security challenges,” he said.

Irabor said that the federal government was committed towards providing the essential requirements for the operation of the armed forces.

He added that President Muhammadu Buhari had recently reiterated his unwavering commitment and support to the AFN.

The defence chief urged the personnel to continue to cherish esprit de corps in the conduct of their duties at all times and pledged loyalty of the AFN to the president and the constitution.

He also paid tribute to the fallen heroes, including the late former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. IbrahimAttahiru.

According to him, the AFN will never forget their sacrifices in line with the spirit and letters of the National Anthem — the labours of our heroes’ past shall not be in vain.