IPOB's Simon Ekpa sabotaging our efforts in Southeast – Chief of Defence Staff

Ima Elijah

General Musa alleged that Simon Ekpa is receiving protection from Finland.

General Musa made this assertion during a sectoral debate at the House of Representatives on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, where he was accompanied by other service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police.

According to General Musa, Ekpa, currently in hiding in Finland, has been impeding the peace restoration initiatives in the southeast. The defence chief suggested that Ekpa's activities and comments were counterproductive to the military and security agencies' earnest attempts to maintain peace in the region.

General Musa went further to allege that Simon Ekpa is receiving protection from Finland, and in light of this, urged the federal government to engage with the Finish Government.

He proposed the possibility of inviting the Finnish ambassador to Nigeria to discuss the situation and find a resolution.

While addressing the House of Representatives, General Musa noted the importance of addressing the issue promptly to avoid further escalation of tensions in the southeast. The IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa, assumed the leadership role after the arrest and detention of Nnamdi Kanu by Nigeria's Department of State Services (DSS).

