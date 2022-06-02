IPOB’s explosive device blows up own members – Army

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Thursday in Enugu.

Nwachukwu said that the incident occurred along Eke Ututu – Orsu Road in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo on June 1.

“The dissidents inadvertently stepped on the IED which they had earlier planted along several routes in Orlu, Orsu Local Government Area, while they were attempting to evade troops’ onslaught against terrorists in the area.

“The outlawed group has severally planted IEDs along troops’ patrol routes in a failed effort to bring harm to the troops.