RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

IPOB’s explosive device blows up own members – Army

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Army says that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) has exploded, inflicting injuries to its members.

IPOB (CaptialWatchMedia)
IPOB (CaptialWatchMedia)

The exploded IED caused severe injuries to two members of the outlawed group.

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Thursday in Enugu.

Nwachukwu said that the incident occurred along Eke Ututu – Orsu Road in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo on June 1.

“The dissidents inadvertently stepped on the IED which they had earlier planted along several routes in Orlu, Orsu Local Government Area, while they were attempting to evade troops’ onslaught against terrorists in the area.

“The outlawed group has severally planted IEDs along troops’ patrol routes in a failed effort to bring harm to the troops.

“We urge all peace loving people of the South-East to please inform troops of possible areas where these explosives have been buried for proper evacuation and disposal,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC presidential primary: Gov. Yahaya to chair APC budget committee

APC presidential primary: Gov. Yahaya to chair APC budget committee

2023: Youths of Enugu North Senatorial District drum support for Ugwuanyi

2023: Youths of Enugu North Senatorial District drum support for Ugwuanyi

2023: It’s the turn of South to produce the country’s president – Ayade

2023: It’s the turn of South to produce the country’s president – Ayade

IPOB’s explosive device blows up own members – Army

IPOB’s explosive device blows up own members – Army

Peter Obi denigrates APC, says PDP is no longer a good party

Peter Obi denigrates APC, says PDP is no longer a good party

Abuja based group says Amaechi is a victim of Wike’s judicial rascality

Abuja based group says Amaechi is a victim of Wike’s judicial rascality

2023: Group seeks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

2023: Group seeks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

FEC approves N8.3bn for police operational vehicles, equipment

FEC approves N8.3bn for police operational vehicles, equipment

PDP primary: Why I didn't support Saraki - Dino Melaye

PDP primary: Why I didn't support Saraki - Dino Melaye

Trending

Abba Kyari escapes murder in Kuje prison

Abba Kyari

IPOB denies killing of pregnant northern woman, identifies killers

IPOB members flying a Biafran flag (Sahara Reporters)

Dambazau defects from APC, says it’s time to move on

The Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (Rtd)

ASUU expresses concern over threats, intimidation by varsity management

ASUU (PMNews)