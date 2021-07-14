IPOB’s ESN attack military location in Enugu, 2 soldiers gunned down.

He said members of the ESN attacked troops’ position at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint on Tuesday, leading to a gun duel.

“Troops deployed to checkmate activities of gunmen at Adani community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State repelled ESN gun attack at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint on Tuesday.

“Sadly, during the firefight that ensued, two soldiers paid the supreme price.

“Troops are currently on the trail of the criminals,’’ he stated.

Brig.-Gen. Nwachukwu assured the public of Nigerian Army’s commitment to provide adequate security in collaboration with other security agencies.