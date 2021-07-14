RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

IPOB's ESN attack military location in Enugu, 2 soldiers gunned down

Two soldiers were killed on Tuesday when members of the outlawed Eastern Security Network (ESN) engaged troops in a gun duel.

Director, Nigerian Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said in a statement issued on Wednesday that the incident took place at Adani community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

He said members of the ESN attacked troops’ position at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint on Tuesday, leading to a gun duel.

Troops deployed to checkmate activities of gunmen at Adani community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State repelled ESN gun attack at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint on Tuesday.

“Sadly, during the firefight that ensued, two soldiers paid the supreme price.

“Troops are currently on the trail of the criminals,’’ he stated.

Brig.-Gen. Nwachukwu assured the public of Nigerian Army’s commitment to provide adequate security in collaboration with other security agencies.

“We also urge members of the public to complement the efforts of security agencies by remaining law-abiding and by providing useful information on the fleeing gunmen,’’ he added.

