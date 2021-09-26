IPOB vows to enforce sit-at-home order on October 1 to reject Independence anniversary

The proscribed group said that its sit-at-home order would be enforced to reject the ‘construct called Nigeria.’

In a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, the group said that all Nigerian flags mounted in the southeast must be brought down ahead of the celebration.

IPOB also threatened banks in the region to peacefully bring down the Nigerians flags in their premises before they get forced to do so.

The statement reads, “IPOB has declared 1st of October 2021 total shutdown in Biafra land as a sign of our rejection of the construct called Nigeria and there shall be no movement in Biafra land on this day.

“Also IPOB has declared from today, 25th September 2021, that all Nigerian flags mounted anywhere in Biafra land must be brought down, banks exceptional.

“IPOB leadership will communicate to Banks directly and give them reasons they must peacefully bring down the Nigerian flag in their banking premises before we do it ourselves in our own way.

“Everybody must strictly adhere to these directives from IPOB leadership, we want to let the world know that Biafraland is not Nigeria and shall not be.

“We advise Biafrans to stand with Ambazonia people as they celebrate their God-given freedom and independence.”

It would be recalled that in July, IPOB declared every Monday as a sit-at-home day in the southeast in order to press for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the group.