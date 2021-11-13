IPOB threatens to cripple Nigeria over alleged bias in Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

Following the adjournment of Kanu’s case to January 19 and 20, 2022, the proscribed group alleged that the Federal Government was using Justice Binta Nyako to keep their leader in perpetual detention without trial.

The group in a statement also condemned the way some of Kanu’s lawyers were denied entry into the courtroom by Department of State Services operatives on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, during the resumption of Kanu’s trial.

The statement titled, ‘We will cripple Nigeria if the Federal Government thinks it can use Justice Binta Nyako to keep our leader in perpetual detention without trial’ was signed by IPOB’s Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful.

The statement reads in part; “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra unequivocally condemn the attitude of Justice Binta Nyako over the way she is handling the case of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, before her court. We are most shocked at her obvious (alleged) prejudice and bias during the last court proceedings which resulted in her whimsical adjournment of the case to January 19 and 20, 2022.

“Justice Binta Nyako is engaging in judicial rascality and impunity at the behest of the Federal Government of Nigeria aimed at keeping our leader in perpetual detention without trial. This rascality only portrays that Binta Nyako is simply playing the script handed over to her by the Fulani caliphate of which she belongs to.

“We wish to express our displeasure with Justice Binta Nyako’s handling of this case. How can a defendant be on trial without legal representation? Justice Binta Nyako has always wanted to conduct a secret trial of this high-profile case which concerns the personal liberty and human rights of the accused.”

Describing the adjournment as an open bias, IPOB said “Justice Binta Nyako has given us sufficient reasons and grounds to doubt her ability to give justice and fair hearing to our leader considering the manner the judge has been going about this case.

“Locking out the legal representatives including one of our leader’s counsels from the United States, Bruce Fein, from the courtroom has only exposed Justice Binta Nyako’s biased and prejudiced disposition to this case before her.