IPOB sit-at-home: Police advise against illegal gathering

They gave the warning in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna in Umuahia on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police urge Imo residents to disregard IPOB’s sit at home order play IPOB sit-at-home: Police advise against illegal gathering in Abia (Naij)

The Police in Abia have warned residents of the state not to engage in illegal gathering during the period of the sit-at-home order by the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB).

Ogbonna further advised the people not to engage security operatives in any confrontation to avert any unfortunate scene.

He said, “The people of Abian are advised against illegal gathering and acting or conducting themselves in such a tumultuous manner that may cause fear in the neighbourhood.”

He also admonished the people not to embark on any activity that could “threaten or disturb the peace or breach of the relevant laws of the land, stressing that law is not a respecter of anybody,” he said.

The police image maker further urged the people “to refrain from engaging in any acts that could destabilise the prevailing law and order in the state.”

The statement came ahead of the Sept. 14 sit-at-home order by IPOB declared a terrorist group by the Federal Government on the heel of its activities in 2017.

Ogbonna advised law abiding residents of the state to go about their lawful activities “and to cooperate with law enforcement agents in their efforts to keeping the peace.”

He further urged parents, community leaders and religious bodies to restrain their children and youths from being used by the “outlawed group” to foment trouble or violence.

He said that the command had enjoyed cooperation from well-meaning and prominent indigenes, including traditional rulers and called on all and sundry to sustain the prevailing peace and order in the state.

NAN reports that security agencies in the state, including the Police, Army, Navy and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) staged a show of force in major streets of Umuahia on Wednesday.

The exercise was to assure residents of their readiness to provide adequate for lives and property in the state. 

