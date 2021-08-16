Umahi gave the warning on Monday in Abakaliki while reacting to the group's weekly order in protest of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who had been in custody for alleged treason.

The governor noted that some people absent from work under the guise of such order.

He said that the group had recently denounced such order and as such, no worker should be absent from work.

"I have therefore directed that any civil servant who is absent from work is automatically sacked and those absent in any of our construction sites would also be sacked.

"Any shop or stall in Ebonyi that does not open for business will lose its right of occupancy and I want this directive to be widely publicised," he said.

He noted that the economy of south east zone will be destroyed under such order as the zone was known for commerce.

"No one can wage war in the south east and our people especially the youths should rise and condemn such acts.

"There is nothing like unknown gunmen as those killing and the ones being killed are citizens of the zone," he said.

Umahi condemned the continued attacks on security personnel in the zone, lamenting that people who dedicated their lives to protect the people did not deserve such treatment.

"I have directed the security agencies and the Ebubeagu security outfit to be on daily patrol across Ebonyi and flush out all unruly behaviour from the state.

"The police personnel killed inside the vehicle which plunged into a mining pit, is another supreme sacrifice from security agencies," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sit-at-home order was partially observed in Ebonyi with most citizens attending to their various engagements.